Brody brings dangerous wind chills to the state

Blizzard Brody may have departed, but it left Connecticut in the midst of a bitter cold spell.

A wind chill advisory is effect on Friday for Hartford, Fairfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties.

A plain wind advisory is in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 10 p.m. on Friday.

A wind chill warning is in effect for Litchfield County. A winter weather advisory is also in place there because of the potential for blowing snow.

"[Friday] will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and bitterly cold," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "The northwest wind will gust to 40 mph and wind chills will remain below zero throughout the day."

Haney reported a 32 mph wind gust at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks around 6:15 a.m. The wind is making it feel like it's -9 there.

"It's very cold out there and it's only going to get worse," he said.

The wind, however, is what is making it feel substantially colder.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, the state's wind chill values may range anywhere from -15 to -20, according to Futurecast.

By about 8 a.m. on Saturday, some cities and towns, particularly in western Connecticut, could see wind chills of -27.

The actual temperature high for Friday will range from the single digits in northwestern Connecticut to the teens in southeastern Connecticut.

The real temp may drop to -4 Friday night into Saturday morning.

The high for Saturday is 10 degrees. Then, during the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday, it could drop to -10.

It'll warm up to 18 degrees by the daytime hours on Sunday.

The chill should end on Monday when temperatures bounce back to the mid-30s.

