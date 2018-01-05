Crews work to clear snow, unmoved vehicles in New Haven

Crews work to clear snow in New Haven. (WFSB)

While crews work to clear snow from the city streets in New Haven, they're also towing vehicles belonging to drivers who failed to adhere to the city's parking ban.

Police provided an update on their progress during a 9:45 a.m. news conference.

They said they ticketed 228 people and towed 156 vehicles.

“It’s all based on public safety," said Rick Fontana, director, New Haven emergency operations. "We need to get ambulances, fire trucks [and] police officers down those streets. And, if we can’t, we have to ticket and tow you.”

The city said the ban is in place until 5 p.m. on Friday.

It had been issued ahead of Blizzard Brody, which arrived early Thursday morning.

Police said if a vehicle is towed, drivers can call 203-946-6316 and provide their license plate number and the street on which they were parked.

New Haven's Department of Public Works said it had 55 plow trucks out to clear the city's 800 streets.

The plow drivers have been hard at work in the downtown area since Thursday morning, when the parking ban went into effect.

The ban was particularly enforced on emergency snow routes. There's no parking on the odd side of the street in residential areas and downtown.

The city said it began ticketing cars on main roads like Dixwell and Grand avenues around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A few hours later, they began a full tag and tow.

For people who parked in school parking lots in the Elm City, police said they have until 5 p.m. on Friday to move their vehicles.

The cleanup is expected to continue through the weekend.

