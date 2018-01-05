Parking ban ends in New Haven

Officials in New Haven provided an update Friday on the snow removal following Blizzard Brody. (WFSB)

New Haven residents continued digging out from Brody on Friday night after the city's parking ban ended.

Police said they're also towing vehicles belonging to drivers who failed to adhere to the city's parking ban. As of Friday evening, officers have ticketed 228 people and towed 156 vehicles. Anyone who violated the parking ban had to pay $100, plus another $85 for towing fees.

"Everybody likes to talk about the parking ban," Rick Fontana, who is the director of New Haven emergency operations, said. "But the most important thing is, if people would follow that, our jobs would be a little bit easier, and our streets safer."

The city said the ban was in place until 5 p.m. on Friday. It had been issued ahead of Blizzard Brody, which arrived early Thursday morning.

“It’s all based on public safety," Fontana said. "We need to get ambulances, fire trucks [and] police officers down those streets. And, if we can’t, we have to ticket and tow you."

Police said if a vehicle is towed, drivers can call 203-946-6316 and provide their license plate number and the street on which they were parked.

New Haven's Department of Public Works said it had 55 plow trucks out to clear the city's 800 streets. The plow drivers have been hard at work in the downtown area since Thursday morning when the parking ban went into effect.

"So we'll do some removal operations with our snow blower, blowing it into trailer dumps," Fontana said. "You can only plow so much and we want to get it out of the way. As it gets cold, it turns to ice, you get another snow storm and we're in worse condition."

The ban was particularly enforced on emergency snow routes. There's no parking on the odd side of the street in residential areas and downtown. The city said it began ticketing cars on main roads like Dixwell and Grand avenues around 6 p.m. on Thursday. A few hours later, they began a full tag and tow.

The cleanup is expected to continue through the weekend.

"It's too much, too much," Paula Bittle-Pouncey, of New Haven, said. "We live a state where you're going to get a lot of snow, so it's not surprising, but I was surprised of the amount that fell so quickly."

While the parking ban is over, residents should be on the lookout for postings for upcoming specific neighborhood bans, so crews can remove the snow from the even side of the streets.

To see other parking bans across the state, head to Channel 3's closings and delays webpage here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.