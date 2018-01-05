Record-breaking snow fell in parts of the state during Brody

A number of towns across the state received more than a foot of snow from Blizzard Brody. In some areas, records were broken.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon reported that totals ranged from 8 to 16 inches, according to the official climate reporting stations in the state.

"At the official climate reporting stations in CT, record snowfall was recorded," Dixon said.

The Hartford area recorded a record of 10.2 inches on Thursday. The previous record for the day was 8.1 inches and was 95 years old, set in 1923.

In Bridgeport, 8 inches was recorded. The old record was 5.3 inches and was set in 1988.

Plymouth was one of the towns that saw 16 inches.

It's one of the reasons the school district decided to keep schools closed again on Friday for a second straight day.

While the storm departed, road conditions did not improve that much with a number of them still covered in some snow and black ice.

Snow banks were also piled high.

Some folks had to get up early on Friday to clear their driveways and sidewalks.

Plows have been out since the storm struck on Thursday.

A parking ban was issued for the town to give the Department of Public Works room to work.

Town and state officials continue to warn drivers to clear the snow and ice from their vehicles. If not, they could face a stiff fine.

