Blizzard Brody kept state police busy on Thursday

An Amtrak train struck and killed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from a restaurant near her home in Florida.More >
An Amtrak train struck and killed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from a restaurant near her home in Florida.More >
A 34-year-old man who died after being shot multiple times in Hartford Thursday night was identified by police on Friday morning.More >
A 34-year-old man who died after being shot multiple times in Hartford Thursday night was identified by police on Friday morning.More >
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.More >
Cable and satellite TV providers are ringing in the new year with an unwelcomed gift: higher cable bills.More >
An outbreak of E. coli made 17 people ill and killed one person across the United States between November 15 and December 8, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
An outbreak of E. coli made 17 people ill and killed one person across the United States between November 15 and December 8, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
Dangerous cold weather through the weekend.More >
Dangerous cold weather through the weekend.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
A 64-year-old man froze to death on the front porch of his home, according to authorities in Akron, Ohio.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
Overnight, the snow will taper off to just snow showers, and then there will be some clearing overnight.More >
Overnight, the snow will taper off to just snow showers, and then there will be some clearing overnight.More >
A number of towns across the state received more than a foot of snow from Blizzard Brody. In some areas, records were broken.More >
A number of towns across the state received more than a foot of snow from Blizzard Brody. In some areas, records were broken.More >
Blizzard Brody may have departed, but it left Connecticut in the midst of a bitter cold spell.More >
Blizzard Brody may have departed, but it left Connecticut in the midst of a bitter cold spell.More >