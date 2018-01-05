Cancellations, delays continue at Bradley in wake of Brody

Officials at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said the airport is open and operating on Friday.

However, the cleanup from Blizzard Brody continues.

"We are still experiencing some cancellations and delays as the airlines work to restore service due to [Thursday's] storm," said Alisa Sisic, manager of marketing and public information officer for Bradley International Airport. "Passengers are advised to contact their airline regarding their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport."

Sisic said real-time flight status updates are available on the website www.flybdl.org.

Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number to @BDLFlightInfo.

Thursday, 90 percent of flights going in and out of Bradley were canceled.

