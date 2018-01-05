Rules for Grammy trip sweepstakes

Here are the official rules for the Grammy trip sweepstakes:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Grammy Trip Sweepstakes begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, January 5, 2018 and ends Friday, January 12, 2018 at 4:59 p.m. E.T. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes. Mandatory travel dates for grand prize in this sweepstakes are Saturday, January 27, 2018 – Monday, January 29, 2018.

Sponsor: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067;

CBS Television, 530 W. 57th St. New York, NY 10019

Entry: To enter, go to www.facebook.com/wfsb3, click on the Grammy Trip Sweepstakes link and complete the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this sweepstakes.

Bonus Entry: Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes via WFSB’s Facebook page, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, you will receive two (2) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes, (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from Sponsor within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Monday, January 8, 2018 through Friday, January 12, 2018 at approximately 4:59 p.m. E.T., WFSB will randomly select one (1) qualifier from among all eligible entries received to date. After each weekday’s drawing (on Monday, January 8, 2018 – Friday, January 12, 2018), qualifiers will be notified via phone at approximately 5:30 p.m. E.T. and will also be announced on air during WFSB’s 11:00 p.m. news program.

Each qualifier (five [5] total) will receive a prize package consisting of a Grammy CD and poster (approximate retail value $20.00), and will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize. Qualifiers are responsible for picking up prize at WFSB’s studio (333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067) by close of business on Friday, January 26, 2018.

On Monday, January 15, 2018, at approximately 5:00 p.m. E.T., one (1) grand prize winner will be randomly drawn from among the five (5) qualifiers. The grand prize winner will receive a grand prize package consisting of:

Round-trip, non-refundable, non-changeable coach airfare for two (2) people to New York City from a major gateway airport (to be determined during the course of travel arrangements as described below) with departing flight on Saturday, January 27, 2018 and return flight on Monday, January 29, 2018.

A two (2) night stay in one (1) room at the Intercontinental New York Times Square (300 W 44th St. New York, NY 10036). Maximum two (2) people per room.

Round-trip shuttle transfer from the hotel to event venue on Sunday, January 28, 2018 only.

Two (2) Bronze level category tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden (4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001).

Two (2) tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party at the Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036) with live performances, complimentary cocktails and food service.

$300 in the form of a prepaid debit card for airport transfers, food and beverage, valid wherever card is accepted.

Breakfast for two (2) daily during stay at the Intercontinental New York.

GRAMMY® gift bag containing CDs and posters

Total approximate retail value of grand prize: $4,940.00.

Not included: meals (excluding food served at after party and breakfast during hotel stay), gratuities, transportation other than specified above, alcohol, souvenirs. (The package does include a $300.00 prepaid card which may cover these expenses.) Guest must be 21 years of age or older.

Potential grand prize winner will be notified via telephone at approximately 5:05 p.m. E.T. on Monday, January 15, 2018, and will also be announced on air. Potential grand prize winner must make contact with WFSB and confirm eligibility by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, or prize is forfeited. One (1) prize per household, with the exception that the grand prize winner will also win a daily prize as a qualifier. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize and travel arrangements will be coordinated by Infrared Experience Marketing.

Grand prize winner and guest must be able to travel on Saturday, January 27 – Monday, January 29, 2018, or the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from the remaining qualifiers.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning a weekday prize depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning grand prize are 1 in 5.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WFSB and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WFSB reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that WFSB believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WFSB uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.wfsb.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy?autostart=true. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winners’ list, if applicable; (ii) if Sponsor is unable to contact potential grand prize winner by telephone and if potential winner does not respond to any telephone message from Sponsor and confirm eligibility by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate grand prize winner will be randomly selected from the remaining qualifiers. If an eligible grand prize winner is unable to be confirmed by 3:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, January 18, 2018, the prize will not be awarded. Potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within two (2) days of notification.

By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, January 29, 2018 to Winners’ List/Grammy Trip Sweepstakes at the WFSB address above.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.