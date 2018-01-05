Warming centers open as dangerously cold temps bear down on state

Following news that the state's severe weather protocol will be in place through Monday, dozens of warming centers have opened across Connecticut and the state is helping people find those places.

An arctic blast could bring wind chills down to -30 in parts of the state between Friday and Saturday. People took calls at the state's 211 system, which is helping people stay warm.

"Most of the people call asking if they lose heat where can they go,” Rick Porth with the United Way said. “We get a lot of those calls."

The United Way handles Connecticut’s 211 calls. They've had 800 calls since the end of December and Thursday’s storm brought in more than 200.

Many who call are worried about frozen pipes and losing their heat.

The people working for 211 direct them to 40 cities and towns across the state that have warming centers.

"It’s our intention to make sure there's a place for those people 24 hours a day,” Ron Krom with St. Vincent De Paul said.

A big concern during these frigid temps is the homeless population. Krom helps the city of Middletown by opening up churches at night, so that people can get out of the cold.

"This weekend put us all on extra alert and we are paying attention to the folks we service to make sure they are aware and have a place to get these next few days,” Krom said.

If you have lost heat and need a place to go, you can call 211 and they take handle calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

According to state officials, a total of 112 centers are listed in the 211 databases in 39 cities and towns.

Avon

Bloomfield

Bridgeport

Bristol

Brookfield

Canton

Cheshire - Cheshire Senior Center, Maple Avenue, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cheshire Public Library, Main Street, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. The Cheshire Police Department main lobby, 24/7.

Clinton

Danbury

East Hartford

Ellington

Enfield

Farmington

Greenwich

Hamden

Hampton

Hartford

Madison

Middlebury

Middletown

Milford

Monroe

New Britain

New Haven

New London

Newtown

North Haven

Plainville

Simsbury - Simsbury Library, Hopmeadow Street, Friday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Southington

Stamford

Stratford

Torrington

Vernon

West Hartford

West Haven

Westport

Winchester

Winsted

For more information on the warming centers, head to the United Way CT's website here.

