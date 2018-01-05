PD: 2 men stole and killed 20 chickens in Milford

Gregory Ulrich and John Budnovitch were arrested after police said they stole and killed 20 chickens in Milford on Wednesday night. (Milford Police Department)

Two men were arrested after police said they stole and killed 20 chickens in Milford on Wednesday night.

Police charged 28-year-old Gregory Ulrich and John Budnovitch with 20 counts of animal cruelty.

The arrests of Ulrich and Budnovitch comes after police said they were seen leaving an establishment in Milford around 7:50 p.m.

Police said Budnovitch “smashed” windows of several vehicles in the area of Devon. Then, police said they went to two different locations where they stole 20 chickens.

Police said Ulrich and Budnovitch killed the chickens with “their bare hands.” Investigators said they found the bodies of the animals in several adjacent yards.

Besides the animal cruelty charges, Ulrich was also charged with fifth-degree larceny and interfering with a police officer as well as three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and 10 counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Besides the animal cruelty charges, Budnovitch was also charged with sixth-degree larceny, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, a motor vehicle without owner’s permission as well as two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of conspiracy to commit first second-degree criminal mischief.

Both men are expected to be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on Jan. 30. Ulrich is being held on a $15,000 bond while Ulrich is being held on a $5,000 bond.

