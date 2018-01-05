Police are searching for driver after hit-and-run crash in Norwich

Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Norwich. (WFSB file)

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Norwich on Friday morning.

A United States Postal Worker was delivering mail when he was struck by a motor vehicle near the intersection of Washington Street and Chelsea Court around 11 a.m., according to police. Police said the vehicle was heading southbound toward Washington Square and left the scene after the crash.

U.S. Postal Worker Scott Frinke suffered a "serious leg injury," police said. Police added that his are non-life-threatening.

Police said the fleeing vehicle sustained "damage to the right, front bumper/quarter panel." Channel has learned Frinke was near his vehicle when he was hit. The postal vehicle also had some damage too.

The United States Postal Service said they provide " training about winter safety to employees that covers topics such as avoiding hypothermia, safe walking tips to avoid falls, keeping warm by wearing layers."

"We work in partnership with our customers and our communities in keeping our letter carriers safe by asking for a clear path to all mailboxes with salt or sand applied to slippery areas," Christine Dugas, who is the strategic communications specialist at US Postal Service, said.

While Norwich had at least a foot of snow on Thursday, sidewalks are clear and the roads were in pretty good shape.

"This is a high traffic area, especially near the high school," neighbor Latasha Forbes said. "I do believe police patrol the area well, but there are too many fast drivers right here."

Forbes said Frinke, who has been with the Postal Service since last September, "delivers his same route every day."

"He is a really nice guy, he’s been doing it for years and make sure we get our mail," neighbor Jacqueline Leone said. "When I saw it happened I told the police to tell him I’m praying for him."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

