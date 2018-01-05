Suffield authorities show how emergency responders handle Blizzard Brody

The Suffield Police Department took Channel 3 on a ride along on Thursday. (WFSB)

Channel 3 traveled with first responders during Blizzard Brody to see how they deal with the weather.

The Suffield Police Department took Channel 3 on a ride along on Thursday.

“As a lieutenant, I do a lot more desk work,” Suffield Police Lt. Ryan Burrell said. “When it’s a big snow day, I get to be part of patrol.”

Burrell’s cruiser patrolled Suffield on a snowy day. He said thankfully their day has been quiet so far, with many people staying off the roads.

“It seems like the people who slide off the road are always the people that don’t need to be on the road,” Burrell said. “You question why.”

Burrell also gave us an inside look at how police respond to emergencies and calls for help during storms such as Blizzard Brody. He added when it’s just too much snow, “if these cruisers aren’t making it anymore, Humvee gets deployed.”

This Humvee is also big enough to transport someone on a stretcher.

“We get to points where the roads get too deep, this isn’t ideal,” Burrell said. “And that’s when we deploy the snow mobiles.”

The Suffield Police Department has two snow mobiles they can use.

If those cruisers are out for long periods of time, officers can drive to where ambulances are housed to be de-iced.

While Channel 3 was in Suffield there, the station caught up with Suffield Fire Chief Chuck Flynn and Chief Art Groux of Suffield Ambulance.

Here’s their advice to stay safe — during this weather.

“Don’t use non-approved appliances to heat their homes and stay away from downed lines,” Flynn said.

“We ask people — be careful when they’re shoveling,” Groux said. “Take it easy, if you’re elderly enlist a neighbor to help you.”

