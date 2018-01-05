Despite frozen water supplies, Danbury firefighters douse shed fire

Danbury firefighters responded to a shed fire on Jackson Drive on Friday. (Danbury Fire Dept.)

A frozen water supply didn't stop firefighters in Danbury from doing their job and dousing a shed fire.

They said they were called to 12 Jackson Dr. on Friday.

They described the shed as "fully involved" by the time they arrived.

The shed was a safe distance away from any other buildings.

The department had to utilize its cold weather fire response policy, which means extra tankers responded. They said it was because the primary water supplies were frozen.

Miry Brook and Germantown volunteer firefighters arrived to help.

The Danbury fire marshal's office is investigating what sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported.

