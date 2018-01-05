Judge rejects ex-student's request for anonymity in lawsuit

A Connecticut judge has rejected a request for anonymity by a former college student suing a private school in Hartford over his suspension on cheating allegations.

The former Trinity College student argued he needed to use a pseudonym in the case to protect his reputation and guard against being unfairly branded as dishonest.

He is fighting a one-semester suspension. The school alleges he copied another student's homework assignments in 2016. He says he collaborated with the other student and did not copy the other student's work. He says school disciplinary panels incorrectly and unjustly judged him guilty of "academic dishonesty."

Judge Irene Jacobs in Hartford ruled Dec. 26 that the former student's privacy rights don't outweigh the public's interest in open court proceedings.

His name hasn't been released yet.

