2 CT Lottery employees on leave after 'error' with tickets in CT Super Draw

Connecticut Lottery announced it will hold a second drawing for a New Year's Day contest after "an error in the range of tickets eligible."

Two employees for the Connecticut Lottery have been placed on paid administrative leave after there was an error with a contest on New Year's Day. (WFSB file photo)

The Connecticut Super Draw was held early Monday morning with the chance of winning $1 million. However, Connecticut Lottery officials said there was "an error in the range of tickets eligible."

"We apologize that the January 1, 2018 CT Super Draw drawing did not go as planned. Although there were many layers of protection and security in place, human error occurred, despite multiple practice drawings," the Connecticut Lottery posted on its website on Wednesday.

The officials stated an "incorrect ticket range was entered into the Random Number Generator," which is the machine that drew the winning numbers for the Connecticut Super Draw.

Connecticut Lottery officials explained that the ticket number range sold was 100,001 – 314,601 while the ticket number range was incorrectly entered as 100,001 – 214,601. That means that more than 100,000 tickets were not involved in the drawing.

Officials from the CT Lottery and the Department of Consumer Protection are investigating the incident and pending that investigation, two unidentified employees were on administrative leave.

"Unfortunately, there is no perfect solution. Some players have asked why not do a second drawing for only the 100,000 tickets that were omitted from the first drawing? Although at first glance, that may sound fair, it only compounds the initial error. The CT Lottery and the Department of Consumer Protection conduct drawings according to agreed upon game rules and procedures. The agreed upon game rules and procedures for CT Super Draw, and for all drawings, require that all eligible tickets be entered into the drawing. The January 1, 2018 drawing failed for this exact reason. We cannot in good faith perform another drawing that violates these procedures and distorts the odds further," the Connecticut Lottery posted on its website on Wednesday.

Officials from the CT Lottery said they will honor the winning tickets from Jan. 1 drawing. Players were previously advised to hold onto their tickets as a second drawing would be held.

"Honoring those tickets is the right thing to do because that drawing was made official. Similarly, conducting the CT Super Draw drawing as originally intended, including all eligible tickets, is also the right thing to do. We intend to give players what they purchased: a chance for all ticket holders to win a prize, including the $1,000,000 top prize," the Connecticut Lottery posted on its website on Wednesday.

The winning numbers for the $1 million prize were announced as 193232. There were also 10 $20,000 winners, 50 1,000 winners and 1,250 $100 winners, according to CT Lotto website.

A date for the second drawing has not been set at this time, but was expected to be announced soon, the CT Lottery said.

"Currently, the CT Lottery is working with the CT Department of Consumer Protection and Scientific Games on software changes that will allow the gaming system to recognize a win from both the January 1, 2018 drawing as well as the upcoming drawing," the CT Lottery said on Friday. "Additionally, there are security and integrity features that must work properly when cashing these tickets at retail. We have made a lot of progress and are confident that we will have a solution."

Officials from the CT Lottery explained what players should do if they threw out their tickets on their website. To learn more and make a claim, click here.

The CT Lottery said its security department said they "are assisting with this process."

"We are continuing to investigate and evaluate this situation to make our safeguards stronger and ensure the integrity of all CT Lottery games," the Connecticut Lottery posted on its website on Wednesday.

