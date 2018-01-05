Firefighters ask residents to clear snow around hydrants

Firefighters ask residents to clear snow from around hydrants. (WFSB)

While Brody has come and gone, the Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Department explained why it is critical to clear away snow from a hydrant even after 8-12” fall across the state.

Just outside Channel 3’s studios, Deputy Fire Marshal Frank Kelley gave a demonstration on how to clear the area around a fire hydrant.

Once a person does find their hydrant, Kelley said they should dig three feet around the hydrant because not only will it make it easier on firefighters, it will save roughly two minutes of precious time during an emergency.

"Those two minutes are really a matter of life and death," Kelley, who is a 29-year veteran, said.

If the area around a hydrant isn’t cleared, violators may receive a $90 fine in the mail.

Kelley explained that the snow drifts can make it difficult for firefighters to find the hydrant.

“The driver will really only have the small hydrant marker to judge where that hydrant is," Kelley said.

Kelley said even those who think they’re abiding the law aren’t always doing a complete job.

"A lot of people will shovel their sidewalk and try to uncover the hydrant from the sidewalk side, but we don’t drive our apparatus on the sidewalk," Kelley said.

If Connecticut residents have elderly neighbors, they are urged to give them a hand.

