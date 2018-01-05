Not as cold this afternoon, but still cold! - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Technical Discussion

Not as cold this afternoon, but still cold!

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

10 AM UPDATE

Boy was it cold this morning.  Here are some of the lowest readings people had: -21 in Woodbridge; -17 in Somers; -15 in Staffordville, Stafford, and Eastford; -14 in Danbury and Wolcott; -13 in Tolland and -12 in Salisbury.

Forecast is on track for above-zero wind chills this afternoon!

Stay warm,

Mike Cameron

RECORD COLD ACHIEVED

Record cold high temperature Saturday

In Bridgeport, the high of 13 degrees Saturday afternoon broke the previous record cold high of 18 from 1996.

Record lows Sunday

Both in Hartford and Bridgeport, record lows were achieved.  So far, the low in the Greater Hartford area has been -9, surpassing the old record low of 1 above; in Bridgeport, the low of -1 so far has surpassed the old record of 7 above. The National Weather Service will give an official statement about these soon.

NOT AS COLD TODAY

Today will be a little better, but the deep freeze will continue.  We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.  It’ll be the 13th full day of the deep freeze, which began in the late afternoon on Christmas Day.

JANUARY THAW NEXT WEEK

Above freezing Monday

Monday will start out cold with temperatures in the teens.  However, a west-southwesterly breeze in advance of a weak cold front will send temperatures rising into the low and middle 30s during the afternoon.  The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few showers of snow or mixed precipitation are possible in the afternoon and evening.  Any precipitation will end Monday night after the front passes through.

40+ in a few spots Tuesday

Tuesday will be a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.  However, there will be a gusty northwest wind that will make it feel a bit colder.

Slightly cooler Wednesday

Thanks to high pressure, Wednesday will mostly sunny and winds will be much lighter.  Morning lows will be in the teens, but the afternoon hours will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s.

January Thaw Thursday & Friday

The big thaw will come Thursday and Friday.  That’s when temperatures will rise into the 40s to perhaps even the lower 50s by weeks end!  A few rain showers are possible on Thursday.  Rain or showers could become more widespread on Friday, especially with a strong cold front approaching New England from the west.

Colder Saturday

Expect colder weather in the wake of Fridays rain.  Northwesterly wind will arrive, helping to bring temperatures down into the 30s as the sky clears.  So, although it will be colder, we will not have the type of cold we’ve been enduring since Christmas!

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal.  The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal!  Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal.  This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice.  However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”.  The grand total was 9.8”.  The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014.  That deep freeze lasted 9 days.  The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989!  That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks.  There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

BLIZZARD BRODY RECAP

Brody was an incredible storm throughout the Northeast.  Massive coastal flooding occurred in Massachusetts and Nantucket had a gust to hurricane force, 76 mph!  Here in Connecticut, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton.  Despite the powerful wind, there weren’t a tremendous number of power outages.  Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16” in most locations.  The highest total reported in the state was 16.6” in Staffordville.  There were several reports of 15”.

At the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut, record snowfall was recorded for January 4th.  For the Hartford Area, a 95 year old record fell with 10.2" of snow (previously: 8.1"); at Bridgeport, the prior record of 5.3" (1988) was also well surpassed with 8.0" of snow yesterday. 

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

SNOW TOTALS FROM 01.04.18: 

...Litchfield County...
   Winsted               15.0   900 PM  1/04  Public
   1 N Thomaston         14.0   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   5 NNW Winsted         13.8   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Bakersville           13.3   600 PM  1/04  Co-Op Observer
   3 SW New Hartford     13.3   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Harwinton             13.0   630 PM  1/04  Public
   Torrington            12.0   330 PM  1/04  Social Media
   5 W Woodbury Center   11.0   215 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Norfolk               11.0   800 AM  1/05  Co-Op Observer
   4 SSW Cornwall Bridg  10.8   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Warren                10.5   545 AM  1/05  Twitter
   New Hartford          10.5   404 PM  1/04  Social Media
   1 WNW Oakville        10.0   720 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Canaan                 7.0   414 PM  1/04  WeatherNet6
...Hartford County...
   Canton                15.0   523 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Southington           15.0   653 AM  1/05  Ham Radio
   Granby                13.5   800 PM  1/04  General Public
   Simsbury              13.4  1010 PM  1/04  CoCoRaHS
   Burlington            13.0   622 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   1 E Farmington        12.5   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Bristol               12.0   545 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Enfield               11.8   702 PM  1/04  Ham Radio
   Avon                  11.0   751 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Manchester            11.0   706 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   2 WNW Canton          10.8   630 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Farmington            10.5   651 AM  1/05  Trained Spotter
   West Hartford         10.5   514 PM  1/04  Broadcast Media
   1 WNW Windsor Locks   10.2  1200 AM  1/05  BDL Airport
   North Granby          10.1   458 PM  1/04  NONE
   3 E Southington       10.0   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   2 SSE West Hartford   10.0   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Wethersfield          10.0   538 PM  1/04  NONE
   South Windsor         10.0  1047 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Windsor                9.8   532 PM  1/04  NONE
   1 ENE North Granby     9.4   745 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   1 E East Hartford      7.0   800 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   3 E New Hartford       6.0   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Marlborough            6.0   224 PM  1/04  NONE
...Tolland County...
   Staffordville         16.6   841 PM  1/04  Co-Op Observer
   1 NE Stafford         15.6   500 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Stafford Springs      14.3  1144 PM  1/04  Ham Radio
   Mansfield Center      14.0   846 AM  1/05  Ham Radio
   Tolland               13.0   809 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Somers                13.0   630 AM  1/05  Trained Spotter
   2 W Ellington         12.4   800 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Coventry              10.5   916 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Columbia              10.5   846 PM  1/04  NONE
   Andover               10.2   521 PM  1/04  Ham Radio
   Hebron                 9.2   543 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   3 S Bolton             8.2   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
...Windham County...
   2 NNW Sterling        12.5   600 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Brooklyn              11.7   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Sterling              11.5   300 PM  1/04  NONE
   1 WNW Thompson        11.0   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   1 E Killingly         11.0   600 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Woodstock             11.0   350 PM  1/04  NONE
   Eastford              10.0   816 PM  1/04  NONE
   Willimantic            9.5   516 PM  1/04  Ham Radio
   West Thompson Lake     9.0   700 AM  1/05  Co-Op Observer
   Pomfret                8.0   410 PM  1/04  TRAINED SPOTTER
   Hampton                8.0   416 PM  1/04  Co-Op Observer
   Windham                7.9   900 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
...Fairfield County...
   Newtown               12.6   600 PM  1/04  Amateur Radio
   Weston                12.5   630 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Bethel                11.7   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   3 NNW Norwalk         11.5   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   2 NW Darien           11.4   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Bethel                11.0   550 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   1 ENE Darien          10.7   740 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   3 ESE Bethel          10.4   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   3 WSW Shelton         10.3   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   3 NNE Bethel           9.7   800 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Bridgeport Airport     9.0   700 PM  1/04  CO-OP Observer
   Success Hill           9.0   700 AM  1/05  Co-Op Observer
   1 E Berkshire          8.5   530 PM  1/04  CoCoRaHS
   1 S Monroe             8.3  1030 PM  1/04  CoCoRaHS
   4 WNW Newtown          7.9   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Brookfield             7.9   645 PM  1/04  CoCoRaHS
   3 NW Monroe            7.8   800 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
...Middlesex County...
   Killingworth          13.0   700 PM  1/04  Social Media
   Clinton               10.5   700 PM  1/04  Public
   1 NE Westbrook         7.7   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
...New Haven County...
   Southbury             14.2   620 PM  1/04  Fire Dept/Rescue
   Seymour               14.1   534 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Branford              13.5   700 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Bethany               13.5   618 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Wallingford           12.0   700 PM  1/04  Amateur Radio
   2 ESE Cheshire        11.8   840 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Cheshire              11.8   600 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   North Haven           11.8   559 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   2 SE Cheshire         11.8   600 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   1 W Madison           11.2   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Hamden                10.8   730 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   1 W Woodmont          10.6   800 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   1 NE Naugatuck        10.2   630 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Madison               10.0   630 PM  1/04  Public
   2 ENE Prospect         9.9   600 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
...New London County...
   Norwich               12.2   700 AM  1/05  Co-Op Observer
   3 SW Pawcatuck        11.0   800 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   2 NNE Norwich         10.8   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Gales Ferry            9.5   657 PM  1/04  Trained Spotter
   Gales Ferry            9.3   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   3 E Mystic             9.2   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   New London             8.8   845 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   Mystic                 8.5   700 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
   2 WNW Niantic          8.0   600 AM  1/05  CoCoRaHS
