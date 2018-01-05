Record cold and dangerous wind chills this weekend!

8:45 PM UPDATE…

It is a bitterly cold Friday evening. Temperatures are mostly in the single digits and the wind chill ranges from -5 to -20. The temperature is already down to 1 degree in Lakeville and Washington. The temperature is 2 degrees in Wolcott and Litchfield. The wind chill has recently dropped to as low as -18 at the Wolcott High School. We still have a strong westerly wind that is gusting to between 25 and 35 mph at this time. Sky conditions range from clear to partly cloudy. Stay warm and be safe!

*** A WIND CHILL WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LITCHFIELD COUNTY THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING***

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE REST OF CONNECTICUT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING***

***A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR HARTFORD, TOLLAND, AND WINDHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 10PM TONIGHT***

BLIZZARD BRODY RECAP…

It was an incredible storm throughout the Northeast. Massive coastal flooding occurred in Massachusetts and Nantucket had a gust to hurricane force, 76 mph! Here in Connecticut, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton. Despite the powerful winds, power outages were held to a minimum. Snowfall ranged from 8 to 16’ in most locations. The highest total reported in the state was 16.6” in Staffordville. There were several reports of 15”.

At the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut, record snowfall was recorded for January 4th. For the Hartford Area, a 95 year old record fell with 10.2" of snow (previously: 8.1"); at Bridgeport, the prior record of 5.3" (1988) was also well surpassed with 8.0" of snow yesterday.

If you are interested in finding out how much snow fell in or near your town, check the list of snowfall totals at the end of this discussion!

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS TONIGHT…

The sky will be mainly clear this evening and tonight, but it will be windy and bitterly cold. Temperatures will fall back through the single digits this evening. Overnight lows will range from -10 to +4. However, the wind chill will plunge to -10 to -30 by morning! Make sure to protect yourself and your pets from the dangerous cold!

RECORD COLD FOR THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2018…

The sun will shine brightly tomorrow, but temperatures will struggle to reach 10 degrees. Highs will generally range from the single digits in the Litchfield Hills to the lower teens near the I-95 corridor. The wind chill will remain below zero throughout the day. The January 6th record for the coldest high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area is 9 degrees, set in 1912. The record for Bridgeport is 18 degrees, set in 1996. There is a good chance these records will be tied or broken, especially for Bridgeport.

The combination of clear skies, diminishing winds, and a deep snow cover will allow the mercury to plunge to record LOW levels tomorrow night. We are forecasting lows that will range from -5 to -20 across much of the state. The existing record for January 7th for the Greater Hartford Area is 1 above, set a long time ago in 1912. The record for Bridgeport in 7 above, set in 1988. These records will be shattered! In fact, both records are easy targets and I am amazed the one for the Greater Hartford Area has stood for so long. 1 degree is the only record low that is above zero for the entire month of January. All of the other records are sub-zero.

Sunday will be a little better, but the deep freeze will continue. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper teens and lower 20s. It’ll be the 13th full day of the deep freeze, which actually began in the late afternoon on Christmas Day!

A THAW NEXT WEEK…

Monday will start out cold with temperatures in the teens. However, a west-southwesterly breeze in advance of a weak cold front will send temperatures rising into the low and middle 30s during the afternoon. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few showers of snow or mixed precipitation are possible in the afternoon and evening. Any precipitation will end Monday night after the front passes through.

Tuesday will be a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, there will be a gusty northwest wind that will make it feel a bit colder.

Thanks to high pressure, Wednesday will mostly sunny and winds will be much lighter. Morning lows will be in the teens, but the afternoon hours will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s.

The big thaw will come Thursday and Friday. That’s when temperatures will rise into the 40s to perhaps even the lower 50s by weeks end! A few rain showers are possible on Thursday. Rain or showers could become more widespread on Friday, especially with a strong cold front approaching New England from the west.

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW…

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal! Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”. The grand total was 9.8”. The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

SNOW TOTALS FROM 01.04.18:

...Litchfield County...

Winsted 15.0 900 PM 1/04 Public

1 N Thomaston 14.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

5 NNW Winsted 13.8 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Bakersville 13.3 600 PM 1/04 Co-Op Observer

3 SW New Hartford 13.3 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Harwinton 13.0 630 PM 1/04 Public

Torrington 12.0 330 PM 1/04 Social Media

5 W Woodbury Center 11.0 215 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Norfolk 11.0 800 AM 1/05 Co-Op Observer

4 SSW Cornwall Bridg 10.8 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Warren 10.5 545 AM 1/05 Twitter

New Hartford 10.5 404 PM 1/04 Social Media

1 WNW Oakville 10.0 720 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Canaan 7.0 414 PM 1/04 WeatherNet6

...Hartford County...

Canton 15.0 523 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Southington 15.0 653 AM 1/05 Ham Radio

Granby 13.5 800 PM 1/04 General Public

Simsbury 13.4 1010 PM 1/04 CoCoRaHS

Burlington 13.0 622 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

1 E Farmington 12.5 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Bristol 12.0 545 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Enfield 11.8 702 PM 1/04 Ham Radio

Avon 11.0 751 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Manchester 11.0 706 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

2 WNW Canton 10.8 630 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Farmington 10.5 651 AM 1/05 Trained Spotter

West Hartford 10.5 514 PM 1/04 Broadcast Media

1 WNW Windsor Locks 10.2 1200 AM 1/05 BDL Airport

North Granby 10.1 458 PM 1/04 NONE

3 E Southington 10.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

2 SSE West Hartford 10.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Wethersfield 10.0 538 PM 1/04 NONE

South Windsor 10.0 1047 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Windsor 9.8 532 PM 1/04 NONE

1 ENE North Granby 9.4 745 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

1 E East Hartford 7.0 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 E New Hartford 6.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Marlborough 6.0 224 PM 1/04 NONE

...Tolland County...

Staffordville 16.6 841 PM 1/04 Co-Op Observer

1 NE Stafford 15.6 500 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Stafford Springs 14.3 1144 PM 1/04 Ham Radio

Mansfield Center 14.0 846 AM 1/05 Ham Radio

Tolland 13.0 809 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Somers 13.0 630 AM 1/05 Trained Spotter

2 W Ellington 12.4 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Coventry 10.5 916 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Columbia 10.5 846 PM 1/04 NONE

Andover 10.2 521 PM 1/04 Ham Radio

Hebron 9.2 543 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

3 S Bolton 8.2 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...Windham County...

2 NNW Sterling 12.5 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Brooklyn 11.7 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Sterling 11.5 300 PM 1/04 NONE

1 WNW Thompson 11.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

1 E Killingly 11.0 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Woodstock 11.0 350 PM 1/04 NONE

Eastford 10.0 816 PM 1/04 NONE

Willimantic 9.5 516 PM 1/04 Ham Radio

West Thompson Lake 9.0 700 AM 1/05 Co-Op Observer

Pomfret 8.0 410 PM 1/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

Hampton 8.0 416 PM 1/04 Co-Op Observer

Windham 7.9 900 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...Fairfield County...

Newtown 12.6 600 PM 1/04 Amateur Radio

Weston 12.5 630 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Bethel 11.7 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 NNW Norwalk 11.5 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

2 NW Darien 11.4 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Bethel 11.0 550 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

1 ENE Darien 10.7 740 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 ESE Bethel 10.4 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 WSW Shelton 10.3 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 NNE Bethel 9.7 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Bridgeport Airport 9.0 700 PM 1/04 CO-OP Observer

Success Hill 9.0 700 AM 1/05 Co-Op Observer

1 E Berkshire 8.5 530 PM 1/04 CoCoRaHS

1 S Monroe 8.3 1030 PM 1/04 CoCoRaHS

4 WNW Newtown 7.9 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Brookfield 7.9 645 PM 1/04 CoCoRaHS

3 NW Monroe 7.8 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...Middlesex County...

Killingworth 13.0 700 PM 1/04 Social Media

Clinton 10.5 700 PM 1/04 Public

1 NE Westbrook 7.7 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...New Haven County...

Southbury 14.2 620 PM 1/04 Fire Dept/Rescue

Seymour 14.1 534 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Branford 13.5 700 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Bethany 13.5 618 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Wallingford 12.0 700 PM 1/04 Amateur Radio

2 ESE Cheshire 11.8 840 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Cheshire 11.8 600 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

North Haven 11.8 559 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

2 SE Cheshire 11.8 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

1 W Madison 11.2 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Hamden 10.8 730 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

1 W Woodmont 10.6 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

1 NE Naugatuck 10.2 630 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Madison 10.0 630 PM 1/04 Public

2 ENE Prospect 9.9 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...New London County...

Norwich 12.2 700 AM 1/05 Co-Op Observer

3 SW Pawcatuck 11.0 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

2 NNE Norwich 10.8 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Gales Ferry 9.5 657 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Gales Ferry 9.3 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 E Mystic 9.2 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

New London 8.8 845 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Mystic 8.5 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

2 WNW Niantic 8.0 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

