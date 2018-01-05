Snow and a warm-up come next week!

ARCTIC COLD, RECORDS SHATTERED SUNDAY

Official Sites

Both in Hartford and Bridgeport, record lows were achieved. The low in the Greater Hartford area was -9, surpassing the old record low of 1 above; in Bridgeport, the low of -2 so far has surpassed the old record of 7 above.

Weather Watchers

Our weather watchers – God Bless’m – endured painful cold:

-22 in Woodbury and West Stafford;

-21 in Woodbridge;

-17 in Somers;

-15 in Staffordville and Eastford;

-14 in Danbury and Wolcott;

-13 in Tolland; and

-10 in North Moodus, Cheshire, and Lisbon – just to name a few.

NOT AS COLD TONIGHT

Tonight will not be as cold. Lows will generally be in the single digits and teens above zero, instead of below, courtesy of clouds that are approaching from the west. These clouds are part of a system that will bring a cloudier, milder, and snowier day tomorrow.

JANUARY THAW NEXT WEEK

Above freezing Monday

Monday will start out cold with temperatures in the teens. However, a west-southwesterly breeze in advance of a weak cold front will send temperatures rising into the low and middle 30s during the afternoon. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few showers of snow or mixed precipitation are possible in the afternoon and evening. Any precipitation will end Monday night after the front passes through. Accumulations will be light and slushy; most likely, a coating to an inch will collect – just enough to make the evening commute a little tricky.

40+ in a few spots Tuesday

Tuesday will be a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. However, there will be a gusty northwest wind that will make it feel a bit colder.

Slightly cooler Wednesday

Thanks to high pressure, Wednesday will mostly sunny and winds will be much lighter. Morning lows will be in the teens, but the afternoon hours will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s.

January Thaw Thursday & Friday

The big thaw will come Thursday and Friday. That’s when temperatures will rise into the 40s to perhaps even the lower 50s by weeks end! A few rain showers are possible on Thursday. Rain or showers could become more widespread on Friday, especially with a strong cold front approaching New England from the west. Should there be enough rain, with the melting, drainage problems may arise.

Colder Saturday

Expect colder weather in the wake of Fridays rain. Northwesterly wind will arrive, helping to bring temperatures down into the 30s as the sky clears. So, although it will be colder, we will not have the type of cold we’ve been enduring since Christmas!

A weak wave of low pressure will form along the front that will have passed Saturday, which may bring an extended period of clouds and – perhaps – a little light snow Sunday. Highs will be close to freezing.

DECEMBER 2017 IN REVIEW

It was the deep freeze during the last week of the month that really lowered the average temperature to levels far below normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 27.5 degrees, which is 4.1 degrees below normal! Total precipitation was 2.41”, which is 1.03” below normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, snowfall was above normal by 2.4”. The grand total was 9.8”. The snowiest December on record was in 1945, when 45.3” of snow was measured in Hartford.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

BLIZZARD BRODY RECAP

Brody was an incredible storm throughout the Northeast. Massive coastal flooding occurred in Massachusetts and Nantucket had a gust to hurricane force, 76 mph! Here in Connecticut, there was a gust to 64 mph on New London Ledge, 59 mph in Litchfield, and 54 mph in Hampton. Despite the powerful wind, there weren’t a tremendous number of power outages. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16” in most locations. The highest total reported in the state was 16.6” in Staffordville. There were several reports of 15”.

At the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut, record snowfall was recorded for January 4th. For the Hartford Area, a 95 year old record fell with 10.2" of snow (previously: 8.1"); at Bridgeport, the prior record of 5.3" (1988) was also well surpassed with 8.0" of snow yesterday.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”

SNOW TOTALS FROM 01.04.18:

...Litchfield County...

Winsted 15.0 900 PM 1/04 Public

1 N Thomaston 14.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

5 NNW Winsted 13.8 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Bakersville 13.3 600 PM 1/04 Co-Op Observer

3 SW New Hartford 13.3 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Harwinton 13.0 630 PM 1/04 Public

Torrington 12.0 330 PM 1/04 Social Media

5 W Woodbury Center 11.0 215 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Norfolk 11.0 800 AM 1/05 Co-Op Observer

4 SSW Cornwall Bridg 10.8 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Warren 10.5 545 AM 1/05 Twitter

New Hartford 10.5 404 PM 1/04 Social Media

1 WNW Oakville 10.0 720 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Canaan 7.0 414 PM 1/04 WeatherNet6

...Hartford County...

Canton 15.0 523 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Southington 15.0 653 AM 1/05 Ham Radio

Granby 13.5 800 PM 1/04 General Public

Simsbury 13.4 1010 PM 1/04 CoCoRaHS

Burlington 13.0 622 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

1 E Farmington 12.5 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Bristol 12.0 545 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Enfield 11.8 702 PM 1/04 Ham Radio

Avon 11.0 751 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Manchester 11.0 706 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

2 WNW Canton 10.8 630 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Farmington 10.5 651 AM 1/05 Trained Spotter

West Hartford 10.5 514 PM 1/04 Broadcast Media

1 WNW Windsor Locks 10.2 1200 AM 1/05 BDL Airport

North Granby 10.1 458 PM 1/04 NONE

3 E Southington 10.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

2 SSE West Hartford 10.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Wethersfield 10.0 538 PM 1/04 NONE

South Windsor 10.0 1047 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Windsor 9.8 532 PM 1/04 NONE

1 ENE North Granby 9.4 745 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

1 E East Hartford 7.0 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 E New Hartford 6.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Marlborough 6.0 224 PM 1/04 NONE

...Tolland County...

Staffordville 16.6 841 PM 1/04 Co-Op Observer

1 NE Stafford 15.6 500 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Stafford Springs 14.3 1144 PM 1/04 Ham Radio

Mansfield Center 14.0 846 AM 1/05 Ham Radio

Tolland 13.0 809 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Somers 13.0 630 AM 1/05 Trained Spotter

2 W Ellington 12.4 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Coventry 10.5 916 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Columbia 10.5 846 PM 1/04 NONE

Andover 10.2 521 PM 1/04 Ham Radio

Hebron 9.2 543 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

3 S Bolton 8.2 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...Windham County...

2 NNW Sterling 12.5 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Brooklyn 11.7 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Sterling 11.5 300 PM 1/04 NONE

1 WNW Thompson 11.0 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

1 E Killingly 11.0 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Woodstock 11.0 350 PM 1/04 NONE

Eastford 10.0 816 PM 1/04 NONE

Willimantic 9.5 516 PM 1/04 Ham Radio

West Thompson Lake 9.0 700 AM 1/05 Co-Op Observer

Pomfret 8.0 410 PM 1/04 TRAINED SPOTTER

Hampton 8.0 416 PM 1/04 Co-Op Observer

Windham 7.9 900 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...Fairfield County...

Newtown 12.6 600 PM 1/04 Amateur Radio

Weston 12.5 630 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Bethel 11.7 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 NNW Norwalk 11.5 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

2 NW Darien 11.4 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Bethel 11.0 550 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

1 ENE Darien 10.7 740 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 ESE Bethel 10.4 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 WSW Shelton 10.3 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 NNE Bethel 9.7 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Bridgeport Airport 9.0 700 PM 1/04 CO-OP Observer

Success Hill 9.0 700 AM 1/05 Co-Op Observer

1 E Berkshire 8.5 530 PM 1/04 CoCoRaHS

1 S Monroe 8.3 1030 PM 1/04 CoCoRaHS

4 WNW Newtown 7.9 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Brookfield 7.9 645 PM 1/04 CoCoRaHS

3 NW Monroe 7.8 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...Middlesex County...

Killingworth 13.0 700 PM 1/04 Social Media

Clinton 10.5 700 PM 1/04 Public

1 NE Westbrook 7.7 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...New Haven County...

Southbury 14.2 620 PM 1/04 Fire Dept/Rescue

Seymour 14.1 534 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Branford 13.5 700 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Bethany 13.5 618 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Wallingford 12.0 700 PM 1/04 Amateur Radio

2 ESE Cheshire 11.8 840 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Cheshire 11.8 600 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

North Haven 11.8 559 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

2 SE Cheshire 11.8 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

1 W Madison 11.2 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Hamden 10.8 730 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

1 W Woodmont 10.6 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

1 NE Naugatuck 10.2 630 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Madison 10.0 630 PM 1/04 Public

2 ENE Prospect 9.9 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

...New London County...

Norwich 12.2 700 AM 1/05 Co-Op Observer

3 SW Pawcatuck 11.0 800 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

2 NNE Norwich 10.8 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Gales Ferry 9.5 657 PM 1/04 Trained Spotter

Gales Ferry 9.3 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

3 E Mystic 9.2 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

New London 8.8 845 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

Mystic 8.5 700 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

2 WNW Niantic 8.0 600 AM 1/05 CoCoRaHS

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”