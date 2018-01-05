Stratford police investigate fake abduction incident

Stratford police are investigating after they said a woman falsified reports that she was taken against her will on Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call that a missing Iowa woman was found bound with duct tape in a motel room at the Honeyspot Motor Inn on Honeyspot Road.

During the investigation police said they learned that the woman had voluntarily left Iowa and falsified abduction claims.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

