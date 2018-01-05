Torrington police looking for 16-year-old girl who went missing a month ago

The Torrington Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl, who has been missing for more than a month.

Shalyiah Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 5, but police said she has been "in verbal contact with family members stating that she is safe." However, officers said they need "to make in-person contact" with Rodriguez to verify that she is safe.

Rodriguez has brown hair and eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is 5’5”. app.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Torrington Police Department at 860-489-2090.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.