Troopers assist drivers in the aftermath of Brody

Eyewitness News joined Trooper Falanni on a ride-along on Friday afternoon to get a glimpse of the trooper’s responsibilities. (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police said they were kept busy before, during, after Brody’s snowy and windy arrival.

The storm is still causing some spinouts and accidents, but troopers said it’s the expected cold snap that is going to make work even more difficult this weekend.

"The blizzard was busy. We had a lot of commuters still heading to work so it made it difficult for driving,” said CT State Police Trooper Michael Falanni, who said he handled multiple spinouts during the storm.

"Today is just the aftermath, trying to make sure that people clear off their cars and remove all the snow so the snow is not falling off and making more problems than it already has,” said Trooper Falanni.

In Connecticut, Falanni said, if a driver is caught with uncleared snow or ice on the car, it’s a hefty fine.

Freezing snow and excess water can cause severe damage once it started to refreeze in the cold temperatures, which have become an even bigger concern in the next couple of days.

“The biggest thing that we're doing is driving up and down the highways making sure that all the vehicles that are pulled over that we're helping them out in any way, shape, or form,” said Falanni.

A driver in a disabled car on the side of the highway was one of the many stops for Trooper Falanni.

"I've been doing this for 11 years and I love my job,” said Falanni.

State Police are asking people to remember to move over if they see someone in the breakdown lane especially, as those lanes are narrower and oftentimes less plowed.

