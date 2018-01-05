Skiers prepare for cold weather and fresh powder in Middlefield

Bundling up and dressing layers, skiers at Powder Ridge Park in Middlefield were ready to enjoy the slopes after Thursday’s snow.

Rocky Hill resident, Erica Guerrine helped her daughter put more clothes on before heading outside.

"We have ‘Under Armour’ on,” said Guerrine. “She has three layers, she has a ski shirt, ‘Under Armour,’ we are layering up."

Despite temperatures in the low teens and single digits on Friday afternoon, there were few complaints from skiers. Most of those who braved the elements were students who had the day off from school because of Thursday’s storm.

But, skiers said, it wasn’t the cold, it was the abundance of fresh powder, perfect for skiing, that drew them out.

“The director of our ski school always says, ‘there's no bad weather, just bad clothing choices,’” said Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort skier Sean Hayes. “So, if you dress properly you can handle it."

With the snowfall, the Park expanded its tubing park.

The ski park encourages that skiers take breaks which include hot chocolate and a warm fire.

"You got to get out here,” said Wallingford student Garrett Harrison. “Put some layers on, all this powder is awesome."

