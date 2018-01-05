Doctors, firefighters show us how to stay safe in bitter cold

The weather expected this weekend presents immediate danger for people and homes. (WFSB)

The weather expected this weekend presents immediate danger for people and homes.

The frigid temperatures have caused a wind chill advisory to be issued in most parts of the state until Sunday at 10 a.m.

Channel 3 spent the day talking with experts on how to keep yourself and your home safe.

Frostbite is a serious concern with the wind chill reaching upwards of -20. Dr. Steven Wolf of Saint Francis Hospital said to stay covered, even in areas that wouldn’t normally be covered.

“Keep the head covered, keep the body parts that would normally be exposed, like the face covered as much as possible," Wolf said.

Experts recommend dressing in warm layers and choosing wool or newer clothing technology over cotton which soaks up moisture.

Frozen pipes are also a concern during cold spells like this one. Deputy Fire Marshal Frank Kelley said to have a slight trickle of water from your faucets to prevent frozen pipes.

“So if you just have a slight trickle going, that should alleviate some of the problems," Kelley said.

Kelley noted that bursting pipes typically occur as temperatures rise into the 30’s and 40’s. There is potential for widespread pipe damage on Monday or Tuesday according to Kelley.

