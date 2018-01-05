School in session for Granby after snow storm

Most school systems in Connecticut were closed on Friday following Thursday’s double-digit snow totals, except Granby schools.

“I was really disappointed. I was really, really hoping for another snow day,” said student Cole Max.

Granby students, staff, and administration received a 90 minute delay to ensure that everyone had time to make it to school safely.

Superintendent Alan Addley told Eyewitness News that safety is always his priority. After the snow stopped, he said he did multiple checks with the district facilities, the town’s Department of Public Works, and the bus companies throughout the night and early in the morning and continuously ‘got the green light’ to open schools.

“Last night the winds and the snow drifts didn’t really materialize here perhaps as they in other parts of the state,” said Dr. Addley.

“So, we left last night in reasonably good state and if things didn’t deteriorate there was a good chance of having school.”

Eyewitness News spoke with parents of students in the Granby school system who said they are confident with Dr. Addley’s decision.

“I was okay with it,” said parent Kristy Gillis. “I feel like our superintendent has to make the decision, so I know he’s going to make the best one for us.”

“I’m sure he has to look at the roads and check with everyone I trust him.”

Brody dropped about a foot of snow in Granby. Dr. Addley said the buses arrived on time and he reported over 90 percent attendance.

“Initially, I wondered why they didn’t tell us sooner at least, but other than that, it was fine,” said parent Dana Fisher.

“It was a little cold for them but what’s the difference if they’re at home or at school as long as it’s warm.”

The students, however, told Eyewitness News that they are dreaming of their next potential snow day.

“I love snow days,” said 16-year-old Cullen Swanson. “I get to just stay home just chill out have fun all day.”

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.