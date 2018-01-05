Bloomfield woman said home heating oil never arrived

With the recent drop in temperatures, home heating oil is something that Lateisha Comeaux said she is not taking for granted. (WFSB)

A mother in Bloomfield said she paid hundreds of dollars for heating oil that she said never arrived.

With the recent drop in temperatures, home heating oil is something that Lateisha Comeaux said she is not taking for granted now, after an oil company left her family high and dry for days.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Comeaux who said tonight they have a warm home, but the days leading up to tonight, she said, were much different.

“I was worried that it was going to go off in the middle of the night,” said Comeaux.

Comeaux said she purchased 100 gallons of oil from Bloomfield business, Springer Oil on December 27th. She said it was due to arrive two days later, on the 29th, but it never did.

“I spent the whole day freaking out because they never came,” said Comeaux.

Comeaux said the company told her that they had run out of oil, and would deliver some on December 29th, but again she said the company had not come by January 2nd, 5 days later. Comeaux said she could not reach anyone at Springer Oil.

“I called them from my work phone. I called them from my cell phone. I had my mom call. I had my sister call. They didn't answer none of the phone calls,” said Comeaux.

Today, when Eyewitness News contacted the company that blames the situation on a miscommunication and within ten minutes or so, the Comeaux had been refunded the money from the Springer Oil.

“Thank you so much,” said Comeaux. “I don't this would have happened if I hadn't called and they helped me out.”

Better Business Bureau spokesperson Howard Schwartz told Eyewitness News that the cold snap led to serious oil shortages, but customers ought to be able to trust local businesses in time of need.

“When the lights are on and it's busy like this companies should be prepared for it,” said Schwartz. “And by and large most companies are.”

The Department of Consumer Protection said one complaint was filed against Springer Oil for an advertising correction and another complaint was filed with the BBB against the company three years ago for a delivery issue although the BBB said the complaint was no longer valid.

“There's nothing more important than researching a company before you sign a contract or put down a deposit,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz said when it comes to home heating oil, it’s never too soon to prepare.

“Preparations should actually begin way before winter gets here.”