Crews battle house fire in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters battled a house fire in Woodbridge on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at a home on Inwood Road at 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said everyone got out safely and no one was injured

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

