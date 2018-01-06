PD: Teens arrested after 2 stolen vehicles found in Newington

Two 17-year-old males were arrested after police said they stole two cars and left them in snowbanks in Newington early Friday morning.

Police said they found the first vehicle in the area of 3377 Berlin Tpke. just before 3 a.m. The second vehicle was located close by at an entrance to a private business driveway.

A short time later, the two juveniles were located walking along the Berlin Turnpike and police determined them to be the drivers of the cars that were stolen from South Windsor and New Haven.

After further investigation, both teens were reported missing from a juvenile facility out of Hamden.

The males were arrested on two counts of third-degree larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny. Both are scheduled to be in New Haven Juvenile Court.

