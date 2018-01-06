Brutally cold temperatures grip CT today, tomorrow

The frigid cold air continues to move through Connecticut this weekend, even the sun will make an appearance on Saturday.

At 5 a.m., the wind chill in Torrington and Salisbury was -20 degrees.

Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron expects a high of 10 degrees in Hartford on Saturday and lows of ranging to -20 across the state this evening. The Interstate 95 corridor will see temperatures in the lower teens.

The record for the coldest high temperature for the Greater Hartford Area on Jan. 6 is 9 degrees, which was set in 1912. The record for Bridgeport is 18 degrees, which was set in 1996.

"I think we will see lows well below zero tonight," Cameron said.

The temperatures on Saturday night could range from -20 degrees to 1 degree throughout Connecticut.

A wind chill warning is in effect for Litchfield County through Sunday morning. A wind chill advisory for the rest of the state went into effect on Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Looking towards Sunday, relatively speaking the temperatures will warm up and some areas of Connecticut might see a high of 20 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a chance of snow showers or mixed precipitation.

Cameron said we will see a break from the cold on Monday and he expects temperatures to rise into the upper 30s.

With temperatures rising on Monday and Tuesday, there could be widespread water pipe damage on Monday and Tuesday as they begin to thaw out, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Frank Kelley.

Cameron also talked about how much snow fell throughout Connecticut after Brody. Southbury saw the most at 14.2 inches while Branford had 13.5 inches and Killingworth had 13 inches.

