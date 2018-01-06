MDC crews working to restore water to 20 customers in Terryville

Crews are working to repair two water main breaks in Terryville. (WFSB)

20 residents in Terryville are without water after two separate water mains broke on Saturday morning.

The first water main break was reported to Connecticut Water around 6 a.m. on Route 6 near Makara Street. It is still affecting 20 customers.

Crews have "isolated" the broken main section and are working on returning service to normal for those affected.

Crews repaired a second water main break at Reynolds Street, CT Water officials said. That main break affected 25 customers.

All MDC customers are expected to have water back by the end of Saturday.

