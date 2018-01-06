PD: Residents in Terryville without water after main break

Some residents in Terryville are without water after a water main break on Saturday morning.

The water main break was at Main Street, which is also known as Route 6, and Makara Street after the initial call came in at 6 a.m.

Crews from Connecticut Water haven't isolated where the break is and it's unknown how many people are currently without water.

However, customers are expected to have water back by the end of Saturday. Although there may be some areas that will be without water still on Saturday, Connecticut Water spokesperson said.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to Terryville to give you the latest updates.

