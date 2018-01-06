Water service restored to customers in Terryville

Crews are working to repair two water main breaks in Terryville. (WFSB)

Twenty residents in Terryville were without water after two separate water mains broke on Saturday morning.

The first water main break was reported to Connecticut Water around 6 a.m. on Route 6 near Makara Street.

Service was restored to the 20 or so customers affected by the water main break on Route 6 at approximately 6 p.m. this evening.

Crews have "isolated" the broken main section and are working on returning service to normal for those affected.

Crews repaired a second water main break at Reynolds Street, CT Water officials said. That main break affected 25 customers.

