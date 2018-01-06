Water service restored to customers in Terryville - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Twenty residents in Terryville were without water after two separate water mains broke on Saturday morning.

The first water main break was reported to Connecticut Water around 6 a.m. on Route 6 near Makara Street. 

Service was restored to the 20 or so customers affected by the water main break on Route 6 at approximately 6 p.m. this evening.

Crews have "isolated" the broken main section and are working on returning service to normal for those affected. 

Crews repaired a second water main break at Reynolds Street, CT Water officials said. That main break affected 25 customers.

