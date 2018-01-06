19 homes affected by water main break in West Hartford

JUST IN

Crews are working to repair a water main break in West Hartford on Saturday morning.

The 8-inch main break was reported on Cassilis Road around 6:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for The Metropolitan District said 19 homes on Cassilis Road were affected by the water main break.

MDC crews are expected to take six to eight hours to repair the break. The repairs could be completed between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., MDC officials said.

The 8-inch main was installed in 1948.

