Horses killed in fire to be remembered at memorial service

The barn, which was heavily damaged, was the largest one on the farm. Nineteen other horses were housed in buildings that were not damaged.
Sunday's two-hour memorial service is planned at the Hop Meadow Country Club in Simsbury. Speakers will include the town's first selectman, Eric Wellman, Folly Farm general manager Dr. Alison Patricelli and students and trainers who worked with the horses.
