PD: Hamden officer arrested after assault on suspect

A Hamden officer was arrested after police said he assaulted a suspect in North Haven last month.

The North Haven Police Department was investigating a burglary and harassment complaint at 4 Phillip Place around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 31.

An officer investigating the complaint called Hamden Police Sgt. Michael Cirillo, who was assisting in the investigation.

When Cirillo, who was in uniform, arrived at the home on Phillip Place, police said he yelled at the suspect, who was identified as Vincent Terrane. Police said Cirillo, then, grabbed Terrane by the shirt and chest area.

In a police report, it stated: "Cirillo pushed Vincent backwards and both parties went to the ground with Cirillo on top of Vincent." Officers attempted to get Cirillo away from Terrane because he had him in a headlock.

Police said that Cirillo was yelling at Terrane because he made "threats to his family during the incident." Police are investigating these text message threats after a report was filed earlier in the day.

Officers were able to get Cirillo away from Terrane and escorted him out of the room. Officers took Cirillo's duty weapon and secured it in his police vehicle.

After Terrane complained about injuries, police said he was taken by ambulance to "Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation and treatment of his injury complaint." Police said he "was injured in the area of his lower back due to the confrontation with Cirillo."

Cirillo was charged with third-degree assault. He will be arraigned at Meriden Superior Court on Jan. 11.

Police have taken Cirillo's duty weapon away from him.

The incident was recorded by two North Haven officers' cameras.

Channel 3 has reached out to the Hamden Police chief for comment.

