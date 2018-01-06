Following news that the state's severe weather protocol will be in place through Monday, dozens of warming centers have opened across the state.

The weather expected this weekend presents immediate danger for people and homes.

The frigid cold air continues to move through Connecticut this weekend, even the sun will make an appearance on Saturday.

Warming centers remain open throughout CT to help those in need

People who need to get out of bitter cold are asked to call 211. (WFSB file photo)

Warming centers around the state have been open for several days now and with the bitter cold temperatures, the need has been tremendous.

Channel 3 has more on how the Salvation Army has been serving people during this deep freeze.

The Marshall House in Hartford had a busy night.

“We are at capacity and we’ve actually added a few beds to accommodate the need,” Lauren Fair with The Salvation Army Southern New England said. "The families that we aren’t able to fit here, we have placed in hotels for the time being.”

The Marshall House, which offers temporary housing to women and families year-round, has transformed into an emergency warming shelter for the last several days.

“We have 53 people in our shelter and that’s women and families,” Fair said. “Then, we also operate a warming center at the Willie Ware Recreational Center, where on average we’re housing about 55 people a night during this cold spell.”

But, as the Salvation Army told Channel 3, the modest accommodations offer much more than just an escape from the bitter cold.

“It’s an opportunity to be able to embrace them in a very difficult time,” Major Jorge Marzan with the Salvation Army Southern New England said. “It’s also an opportunity to be able to offer them some hope, some strength.”

“It’s not just warmth, but it’s a meal. It’s company,” Fair said. “There’s even a sense of community among the people as well.”

Through this deep freeze, close to 40 cities and towns around the state have opened warming centers and many of them are running above capacity. Officials said the best way to find a warm bed is through united way’s 2-1-1.

“We encourage people that if they’re outside that if they’re outside on the street and if they still feel they can do that on their own, not to try it, but just to as for help. Call 211,” Marzan said.

