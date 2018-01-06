18-year-old taken via Lifestar to hospital after overnight crash in Windham

An 18-year-old female was rushed to the hospital by Lifestar medical helicopter after police said she crashed in Windham early Saturday morning.

Windham resident Shania Slyman was driving her 2009 Honda Civic westbound on Plains Road around 12:45 a.m. when police said she went off the road and down onto a snow embankment.

Police said the Civic traveled back into the westbound lane of Plains Road before leaving the roadway again and going up the snow embankment. Police said the vehicle drove into the driveway at 338 Plains Rd and hit a tree stump on the property.

The Civic rolled onto its roof and Slyman was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

Slyman was rushed to Hartford Hosptial with "serious injuries," police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police.

