Firefighters battle massive structure fire

Firefighters in Plainville are battling a massive fire on Cronk Street Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire began shortly before 4 p.m. at 15 Cronk St.

Mutual aid from Farmington and Southington has been called to the scene to assist.

No injuries have been reported.

