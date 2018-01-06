Plainville firefighters battled massive blaze in extreme temps

Firefighters in Plainville battled a massive fire on Cronk Street Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire began shortly before 4 p.m. at 15 Cronk St.

Firefighters attacked from above as huge flames kept reaching up to the sky on Cronk Road.

All of the water used to put the fire out turned instantly to ice in the subzero temperatures.

“Our hose lines are all frozen, the hydrants and supply lines are freezing up the guys are freezing up, it freezes to your gear, my glasses are still frozen I can’t see out of them yet,” said Plainville Fire Chief Kevin Toner.

A bus was brought in to help firefighters take breaks to keep warm.

“We don’t have a lot of choice. We have a great bunch of guys. We are rotating people out of the warming bus and the rescue truck. We’ve got some warming tents coming down,” Toner said.

“It was difficult to get things even zippered up. My hands were freezing just with the wind and stuff. As you’re near the building and moving around doing a bunch of work your body heat keeps you warm a little bit,” said Firefighter Danielle Neveu.

Everyone inside the warehouse made it out safely before firefighters arrived.

Toner said the fire moved quickly, and the entire attic was burning.

No matter how long, or how cold, firefighters here giving it their all to protect everyone including their own.

“We’re all looking out for one another. The important thing is to keep everyone safe and healthy during a call so we were told come in on the bus and warm up because that’s important,” Neveu said.

Several other fire departments including Farmington and Southington were also called to help.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

