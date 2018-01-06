Marlborough family turns snow into alligator - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Marlborough family turns snow into alligator

7yr old Ellie McNaughton from Marlborough poses with her snow lizard (Contributed). 7yr old Ellie McNaughton from Marlborough poses with her snow lizard (Contributed).
A family in Marlborough braved the cold temperatures the last several days and had some fun in the snow. 

The McNaughton family carved a large snow lizard with shovels after Blizzard Brody came through Thursday. 

The family then used food coloring to color their creation. 

