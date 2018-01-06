Marlborough family turns snow into alligator

7yr old Ellie McNaughton from Marlborough poses with her snow lizard (Contributed).

A family in Marlborough braved the cold temperatures the last several days and had some fun in the snow.

The McNaughton family carved a large snow lizard with shovels after Blizzard Brody came through Thursday.

The family then used food coloring to color their creation.

