Frozen or burst pipes; how to file a home insurance claim

During this very long stretch of extreme cold, frozen or burst pipes has been something many homeowners have had to deal with.

Anytime you need to file any kind of insurance claim, it can be daunting, but AAA says standard homeowners policies do cover most of the kinds of damage that result from a freeze.

If you need to file a home insurance claim for a frozen pipe, AAA shared some tips with Channel 3 so homeowners know what they must do in situations like this.

If you see a frozen pipe, thaw it out right away and call a plumber if you need help.

If a pipe has already burst, turn off the water and clean up any spills to prevent more damage.

Be sure to make a list of damaged items and take photos for the insurance company and save any receipts for what you spend.

If your home has water damage, make sure it is dried and repaired to prevent more problems like mold.

