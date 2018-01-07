Connecticut experiencing record cold

The frigid cold air continues to move through Connecticut as many towns are seeing temperatures in the -10 to -15 range without wind chill.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said "this could possibly be one of the coldest days of the year" and "will be bone-chilling cold."

Cameron said that "Connecticut is on its 13th day of deep freeze, which began in the late afternoon of Christmas Day but we could possibly see a January thaw next week."

Numerous cold temperature records have been broken, with Bradley recording an unofficial record low temperature of -7 (previous record low was 1 in 1912), and Bridgeport recording an unofficial record low temperature of -1 (previous record low was 7 in 1912). The National Weather Service will release official low temperatures later today.

Cameron said, "the wind chills have been ranging from -10 and -25 this morning, but will be above zero by this afternoon."

Any remaining wind chill alerts will have expired by noon as temperatures climb and the wind relaxes.

While temperatures could rise above freezing on Monday, snow is in the forecast.

"The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few showers of snow or mixed precipitation are possible in the afternoon and evening," Cameron said.

Any precipitation that comes through will end Monday night.

