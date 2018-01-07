Snow could impact Monday evening commute

The frigid cold air continued to move through the state on Sunday, as many towns saw temperatures in the -10 to -15 range without wind chill.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said "this could possibly be one of the coldest days of the year" with "bone-chilling cold."

On Sunday, Connecticut was in its 13th day of the deep freeze, which began in the late afternoon of Christmas Day.

However, he said we could possibly see a January thaw this coming week.

On Sunday morning, numerous cold temperature records were broken, with Bradley recording an unofficial record low temperature of -7 (previous record low was 1 in 1912), and Bridgeport recording an unofficial record low temperature of -1 (previous record low was 7 in 1912).

The wind chills ranged from -10 and -25 in the morning, but were above zero by the afternoon.

These cold temperatures can cause many problems to homeowners, who have to deal with frozen or burst pipes. To learn about how to file a home insurance claim in the event of frozen or burst pipes, click here.

Monday will start out with temperatures in the teens, but they are expected to rise into the low and middle 30s, possibly above freezing.

Even though temperatures could rise above freezing on Monday, snow is in the forecast.

"The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few showers of snow or mixed precipitation are possible in the afternoon and evening," Cameron said.

Any precipitation that comes through will end Monday night.

Tuesday is a nice day with partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. There will be a wind that will make it feel a little colder.

The state opened dozens of warming centers if people need a warm place to go or lost heat. To view a list of warming centers, click here.

Stay on top of delays and closings with the Channel 3 app and by clicking here.

To view the latest Technical Discussion, click here.

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”