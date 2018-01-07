Crews respond to propane tank leak in Branford

The Branford FD said that crews responded to 738 East Main Street in response to a 1,000 gallon propane tank leaking and that hazmat teams also responded to this as well. (WFSB)

Officials said two residences were evacuated for "precautionary purposes" and that the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were on the scene as well.

The investigation is ongoing and the cause of the leak is not known yet.

