Elm City Relays held on Saturday

The bitter cold didn't stop dozens of schools from traveling to New Haven Saturday morning for the fourth Elm City Relays.

Around 40 teams traveled to the Floyd Little Athletic Complex on Saturday for the 4th Elm City Relays. From 55mm dashes to hurdles, pole-vaulting and long jump, there was a lot of competition on the line.

With coaches and teammates on the sidelines, and family in the stands, high school track and field athletes took to the starting line for the Elm City Relays.

“The Elm City Relays is a great opportunity for kids from other schools to be able to compete as well as be friends and learn what it's like to participate in such a great sport,” said Bjorn Mascorakis, of Norwich Free Academy. “The competitiveness and also the closeness is a really great environment to be around and I really appreciate it.”

For Southington sophomore Erida Koxha, this is her first time competing at the Elm City Relays.

“It's nerve-racking. There's a lot of teams here, but you have to focus on having self-confidence and making your team proud,” Koxha said.

She competed in the 4x800 relay and 1,000 meter dash.

“It's different if you're running with a team and running individually. If you're running with a team you're not only worried about how you're going to do, but you're worried about how you're going to affect your group members. But when you're running by yourself you're only focusing on your self-confidence and how you're going to do,” she said.

She added that the goal to success is staying confident.

“I just try to encourage myself as much as possible. I try to calm myself. I try not to focus too much on what position I'm going to get, but just to do my best and learn from any mistakes I might have, or when to use my energy, or when to sprint,” she said.

