Truck fire causes delays on Route 72

A truck caught fire on Route 72 in New Britain on Sunday (Bryan Russell Anderson)

Heavy delays were reported on Route 72 east in New Britain for a truck fire on Sunday.

The fire happened a little before 2 p.m., between exits 4 and 7, the Department of Transportation said.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.