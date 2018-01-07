Burst pipe causes damage at Burlington Library

Damage was caused at the Burlington Public Library after a pipe burst (Burlington Library)

A burst pipe caused some damage to the Burlington Public Library on Saturday.

Library officials took to Facebook on Saturday, saying a frozen sprinkler pipe burst in the Children’s Department.

On Sunday, officials said 78 books were damaged, but that the heat had been repaired.

The library is expected to be closed through Monday, and is asking residents to stay tuned for updates about repairs.

Officials said they will backdate returns so people won’t be charged late fees, and reminded library users that renewals can be made online.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.