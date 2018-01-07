Police search for man wanted in New Britain kidnapping

Police are looking for a New Britain man, wanted in a kidnapping and assault that happened Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a gas station on East Street a little after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a physical assault and kidnapping.

Eyewitnesses said a man, later identified as 21-year-old Shaquille Marquez, grabbed and assaulted a woman, and then forced her into a car against her will and drove off.

The car was described as a black Honda with the license plate displaying AF37072.

Police said the Honda has dark tinted windows, chrome rims and “V-Tech” written in red lettering on the lower doors.

Officers in West Hartford, East Hartford, and state troopers tried to stop the car but to no avail.

The victim was later located safely in New Britain, but police are still looking to Marquez.

New Britain Investigators are being assisted by the Hartford Police Department, the West Hartford Police Department, the East Hartford Police Department, the Connecticut State Police and the New Britain States Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-826-3000.

