PD: Man with knife robbed Durham gas station

Police say this man robbed a gas station in Durham (CT State Police)

Connecticut State Police are searching for a man accused in an armed robbery that happened in Durham.

The robbery happened Sunday morning, a little before 7 a.m., at the Valero Gas Station on Main Street.

Police said the suspect was armed with a knife and demanded money.

He fled with about $150 in cash and 5 packs cigarettes.

He’s described as a white man, approximately 5’10” tall with a husky build and a salt and pepper beard and mustache.

Anyone with any information should call police at (860)399-2100 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.