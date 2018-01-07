Enfield police warn residents about escaped prisoner

Police in Enfield are alerting residents about a prisoner who was unaccounted for on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said 25-year-old Jerry Mercado was last seen on Sunday morning at 10:20 a.m. At 3 p.m., officials said he was unaccounted for.

Mercado is missing from Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield. The prison was placed in a lockdown.

He’s described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 137 pounds, wearing any combination of clothing: Tan jumpsuit, white tee shirt, and or gray sweatshirt.

Mercado is serving time for third-degree burglary. He was sentenced in August of 2016.

The state judicial website says Mercado was also convicted of stealing a firearm and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest.

Anyone who sees someone matching that description is urged to call 911 and should not approach the subject.

