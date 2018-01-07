Park City Magnet school in Bridgeport closed Monday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

One school in Bridgeport will be closed on Monday, said school officials.

Park City Magnet School will be closed as crews repair burst water pipes.

All other schools in Bridgeport are expected to open.

